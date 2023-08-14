Watch Now
Vegan SoulFest 2023

Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 13:49:18-04

Vegan SoulFest is where vegan food, music, wellness, & impact come together!

Vegan SoulFest is a three-day vegan food and music festival in Baltimore that’s bringing together individuals from around the world to celebrate delicious plant-based food, amazing music, and a soulfully diverse community.

The festival takes place August 19-20 at West Covington Park. With a full lineup of musical acts, lectures, speakers, and over 100 vendors, you'll want to experience the entire weekend! VIP access is also available.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

