VCA - Vet Set Go Camp

By the age of 13, many veterinary professionals decide to pursue a career in animal health. One of the best ways to learn about this profession is at a veterinary camp where you can get hands-on experience and feel what it’s like to attend veterinary college.

To help aspiring young veterinarians pursue their dream, Vet Set Go and VCA Animal Hospitals are inviting rising middle school students to enter the seventh annual Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest.

This year, 45 students from across the U.S. have the chance to win a scholarship to attend the Auburn University Junior Vet Camp at one of the nation’s premier veterinarian colleges. During the camp, students will learn about veterinary medicine first-hand including surgery, wildlife, anatomy, parasitology and first aid.

Learn more and apply here.