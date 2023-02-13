Valentine's Day Craft Ideas

Love is in the air! The whole family can celebrate Valentine’s with these easy projects to enjoy together - featuring everyone's favorite characters from shows and films on Netflix!

WEDNESDAY - Valentine’s Day takes a light-hearted, dark turn with this ‘handy’ craft for tweens and teens.

PRINCESS POWER - Using fruits that represent the Princess friends and the four different Fruitdoms, this magical (and healthy!) sweet treat uses blueberry, kiwi, pineapple and raspberry, cut out in various shapes from hearts to stars. These ‘wands’ will be topped off with colorful ribbons for a finishing royal touch.

MY DAD THE BOUNTY HUNTER - Edible slime is an out-of-this-world project! These will leave kids wanting to show their friends how much they make their hearts gooey with joy!

SONIC PRIME - Sonic’s iconic gold rings take the cake with this Valentine’s Day showstopper! Add edible gold powder to store-bought donuts and you've got a fun, easy dessert oiption ready to go!

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE - Part beverage, part dessert wonder, this project is a cat-tastic, kid favorite way to toast Valentine’s Day!

Learn more here and here.