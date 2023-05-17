USTOA - Save on Summer Travel

An estimated 85% of Americans plan to travel this summer, and with gas and ticket prices high, many are wondering how to save during their trips.

Booking guided tours for you next destination can help you save while offering you and your group some amazing benefits. You may think you have to stick to a rigid itinerary during a group tour, but many tours have flex and free time built in, so you can tour your way!

Unique destinations like Türkiye are growing in popularity. Tour operators like Collette bring guests off the beaten path to secret hideaways like Dalyan, a relaxing riverbank town connected to the Mediterranean Sea and filled with local charm. Other popular tours include trips to Malta, Croatia, and so many more destinations.

Sustainability and responsible travel is also top of mind for many travelers. Tour operators like Intrepid Travel work with locally owned and operated accommodations, which helps support the local economy and provides authentic experiences for travelers. Itineraries often include visits to local artisans where travelers can learn about traditional crafts while also supporting small, local businesses.

