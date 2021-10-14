USA Lacrosse Fall Classic 2021

One of the biggest athletic events of the year is happening right here in Maryland!

The USA Lacrosse Fall Classic takes place October 15-17 at the USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks. Fans can catch some great matches, meet their favorite players, get autographs, and more! The US Men's and Women's teams will play teams from Canada as well as the reigning NCAA teams.

The Fall Classic is the first of three training weekends for the World Championships in 2022, to be held at Towson University.

Learn more here.