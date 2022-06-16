UroLift for BPH

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs as men age. This common health problem affects over 40 million men in the U.S. alone.

Men with BPH often have bothersome urinary symptoms and interrupted sleep, which can lead to loss of productivity, depression, and decreased quality of life. If left untreated, the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.

Past treatment options include medication or invasive surgery. While effective, both may have bothersome side effects and can lead to sexual complications. But thanks to the FDA-cleared, breakthrough procedure called the UroLift System, patients now have a minimally invasive, side-effect free alternative for BPH symptom relief.

