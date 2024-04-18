Watch Now
Untapped Learning - Executive Functioning Skills

Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 14:19:48-04

Untapped learning provides mentoring and support for students from 6th grade through college, helping them succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.

Navigating the maze of homework battles, home tensions, and executive function (or EF) challenges like ADHD, dyslexia, or anxiety can be overwhelming for kids and parents.

Untapped Learning specializes in guiding students through these obstacles, providing them with tools to develop the EF skills needed for both academic and personal success. By helping instill the executive function skills that formal education does not always address, and “praising the process” along the way, Untapped works to set students up for success beyond the classroom.

