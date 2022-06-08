University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center - Holistic Health

Watch
The Barbara L. Posner Wellness & Support Center at The Cancer Institute at UM St. Joseph Medical Center seeks to enhance the emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of cancer patients. Thanks to advancements in treatment, better screenings, and early detection, people with cancer are living longer and with better outcomes than ever before.

Your mental state can affect you whole body health. Integrative, or holistic, care addresses the whole person, body, mind and spirit. These therapies are designed to complement current medical treatment, taking into specific consideration each patient’s physical and emotional well-being. Therapies include yoga, nutritional and behavioral counseling, acupuncture, and so much more.

A healthy life starts with mindful awareness. Stay are of your health or any new issues. Get regular screenings and checkups, and make healthy choices for yourself.

Learn more and download a free healthy living guide here.

Learn more about the Barbara L. Posner Wellness & Support Center here.

