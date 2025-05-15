University of Maryland Medical System: Stroke/Cancer Link

Patients with cancer have a significantly higher risk of stroke, with some studies suggesting more than double the risk of someone without cancer.

The increased risk is linked to both the presence of cancer and to certain cancer treatments.

Cancer itself may increase the risk of stroke primarily by altering blood properties, making blood cells stickier and increasing the risk of clots.

Cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, may increase the risk of stroke by affecting blood vessels that may lead to inflammation and blockages.

People with cancer often share stroke risk factors that people without cancer may also have— putting them at greater risk of stroke. Risk factors such as:

o Hypertension also known as high blood pressure

o High cholesterol

o Diabetes

o Excessive weight

Help keep these underlying risk factors under control by making lifestyle changes such as:

o Quitting smoking

o Exercising regularly – check with your cancer provider on how to exercise safely

o Maintain a healthy weight by eating a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables

o Limit alcohol intake

The Cardio Oncology program at UM Upper Chesapeake Health conducts through assessments for stroke risk in cancer patients. It’s one of the six cancer centers that make up The University of Maryland Medical System network.

Click here to learn more.