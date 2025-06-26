Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
University of Maryland Medical System is shaping the future of cancer care for women across Maryland

University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System has a network of six cancer centers across Maryland, collectively treating more Marylanders than any other health system. About one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in her lifetime, and breast cancer remains the second most diagnosed cancer in women. These are sobering statistics, but UMMS uses cutting edge technology, personalized care, and a multi disciplinary approach to benefit patients.


Many patients prefer to be seen and have treatments close to home, and with 6 cancer centers across the state, UMMS is helping ensure everyone has healthcare access.

Early detection through screenings like mammograms and pap smears is key for better outcomes, but a yearly examination is important as well. Personalized, targeted treatments like CAR T-cell therapy can help the patients body work against the tumor, and new advancements are being made daily.

