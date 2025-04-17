University of Maryland Medical System: A better state of care for head and neck cancers

Head and neck cancers are complex conditions requiring the coordinated work of a team of experienced specialists.

The University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC) offers a head and neck multidisciplinary clinic where ear, nose and throat surgeons like Dr. Rodney Taylor, and other experts from oncology, pathology and neuroradiology take a patient-centered approach. UMGCCC specializes in salivary gland cancer and HPV-related throat cancer, and regularly perform among the most head and neck cancer surgeries in Maryland.

Specialists from across the University of Maryland Medical System collaborate on weekly virtual tumor boards to provide every head and neck cancer patient with the best chance for survival, the greatest functional outcomes and the highest quality of life. As one of the select few National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the region, UMGCCC offers a true multidisciplinary approach as well as a robust research program.

Learn more about UMGCCC here.