About 1.5 million Americans are affected by rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic autoimmune condition that can impact many parts of the body. While RA can affect various joints, most people notice it first in their hands, fingers, or wrists.

RA is different from osteoarthritis, the more common “wear-and-tear” type of arthritis that often develops with age. Osteoarthritis typically causes an achy feeling later in the day or after physical activity, while RA’s hallmark is persistent stiffness, pain, and swelling, especially in the morning.





UM Faculty Physicians discuss treatments for RA

University of Maryland Faculty Physicians explain the symptoms and treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

The University of Maryland Faculty Physicians team is dedicated to helping you manage your health with the latest treatments and medications, focusing on reducing flare-ups, slowing disease progression, and enhancing quality of life. There are several effective treatments available for RA, including oral medications and injections that help reduce inflammation and prevent joint damage. Continued research into RA helps improve options and outcomes for people living with the disease.

If you’re experiencing joint pain, swelling, and stiffness that doesn’t go away or interferes with daily tasks, it’s important to talk to your doctor. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a significant difference in managing symptoms and protecting joint health.

University of Maryland Faculty Physicians offers same or next day appointments, convenient locations, and services like an in-house lab, specialty clinics, infusion center, and more.

Learn more here.