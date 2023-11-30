UnitedHealthcare - Young Adult Mental Health

For students, a long holiday break offers the chance to rest and recharge. For parents and guardians, it’s also an important opportunity to check in on students’ mental health and wellness.

According to a recent health data brief from America's Health Rankings, young adults (18-25 years of age) faced the greatest behavioral and mental health concerns across all adult age groups and were more likely to report frequent mental distress, depression, unmet mental health needs, suicidal thoughts, and substance use disorder.

Common warning signs of mental or behavioral health include persistent sadness, withdrawal from social interactions, outbursts of extreme irritability and drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality, among others. If you notice these signs in your child,. have an open and empathetic conversation with them. Try to ask questions that encourage your child to share experiences, versus yes or no responses.

After the conversation, come up with a plan to take action. Before your child heads back to school, make sure they know what resources are available to them, should they need help – whether that’s knowing how to access support at school or on campus, such as Student Health resources, or knowing the care options that exist through their insurance plan.

If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health-related distress, you can call or text 988 – Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365, and is staffed by trained crisis counselors.

