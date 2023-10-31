UnitedHealthcare - Women and Children's Health 2023

Some of the most important information about our community’s health comes from a report called America’s Health Rankings, part of the UnitedHealthcare Foundation. The most recent report on women and children's health places Maryland number 11 in the country.

Strengths in Maryland include a decrease in cigarette smoking and infant mortality and higher voter participation than in previous years. Weaknesses show an increase in firearm deaths, an increase in childhood poverty, and high unemployment rates among women.

Nationally, maternal mortality has increased along with the rate of drug deaths. It's important to increase the level of health literacy to connect people to healthcare in childhood and carry on those habits through adulthood.

Learn more and read the report here.