UnitedHealthcare - Women and Children's Health

The United Health Foundation recently issued its America’s Health Rankings 2021 Health of Women and Children Report, which studies the health of over 58 million women and 73 million children. The report examines overall health across the nation in the time leading up to, and early part of, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report found that disparities persist across a wide variety of measures, including in measures of physical and mental health among both women and children, in maternal and infant health and in measures that impact health such as education and poverty.

In Maryland, strengths included a low percentage of women in poverty, low prevalence of smoking, a decrease in smoking during pregnancy, and increased HPV immunizations in teens. Areas of concern in Maryland include a high infant mortality rate, increased obesity in women, and some of the worst ranked sleep in women nationally.

Find the full report here.