UnitedHealthcare - Steppin' Up For Kids

The UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation helps provide medical grants for children to gain access to health-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their parents’ commercial health insurance plan. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded more than 25,000 grants valued at more than $54 million to children and their families across the United States.

You can help by signing up for the 5th annual “Steppin’ Up for Kids” fundraiser. The initiative encourages people to get moving and engage in healthy lifestyles while raising funds for medical grants for kids in Maryland and across the U.S. From June 1- 30, participants are encouraged to take 50,000+ steps in June, or do everyday activities that fuel the body, such as walking, running, jumping, dancing, bike riding, or just moving. Participants can register as individuals, families or teams.

The UHCCF helps kids like Baltimore's own Salma, who is this years ambassador for the Northeast Region. Five year old Salma was diagnosed with spastic paraplegia at the age of three. Since then, she has been involved in extensive physical and occupational therapies to help her to improve her neurological functions and as well as to help her to adjust to life in a wheelchair. UHCCF’s multiple medical grants have helped pay for the costly therapy copays, the wheelchair, and injections to treat spasticity in her legs.

Learn more and register here.