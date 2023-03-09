UnitedHealthcare - Spring Travel Tips

As people begin making spring break plans, it’s important for everyone to keep health in mind. UnitedHealthcare has a few tips to ensure that traveling goes as safely and smoothly as possible.

Keep any prescriptions in their original packaging and make sure to pack them in your carry on



Consult your doctor about your own health and any immunizations required for where you are traveling



To combat jet lag, rest up before you trip, hydrate as much as possible, and get sunlight during the day



When traveling overseas, consider an insurance travel plan like UHC Safe Trip, which will help you find doctors, translators, cover medical costs, and more.

