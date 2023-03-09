Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

UnitedHealthcare - Spring Travel Tips

Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 13:33:34-05

As people begin making spring break plans, it’s important for everyone to keep health in mind. UnitedHealthcare has a few tips to ensure that traveling goes as safely and smoothly as possible.

  • Keep any prescriptions in their original packaging and make sure to pack them in your carry on
  • Consult your doctor about your own health and any immunizations required for where you are traveling
  • To combat jet lag, rest up before you trip, hydrate as much as possible, and get sunlight during the day
  • When traveling overseas, consider an insurance travel plan like UHC Safe Trip, which will help you find doctors, translators, cover medical costs, and more.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices