UnitedHealthcare - Spring Travel Tips

As people begin making spring break plans, it’s important for everyone to keep health in mind. UnitedHealthcare has a few tips to ensure that traveling goes as safely and smoothly as possible.
- Keep any prescriptions in their original packaging and make sure to pack them in your carry on
- Consult your doctor about your own health and any immunizations required for where you are traveling
- To combat jet lag, rest up before you trip, hydrate as much as possible, and get sunlight during the day
- When traveling overseas, consider an insurance travel plan like UHC Safe Trip, which will help you find doctors, translators, cover medical costs, and more.
Learn more here.