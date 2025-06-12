UnitedHealthcare shares healthy tips for summer travel

As you plan your summer vacations, it's important to make a plan for health and safety. Before you go away, speak with your primary care doctor about any health issues and make sure you're up to date on vaccines if traveling overseas. Pack a small health kit with basic first aid supplies, pain relievers, sunscreen, bug spray, and other essentials. It's also a good idea to identify qualified medical facilities in the area you're traveling to in case you need them.

Refill any medications, and always pack a few extra doses in case of delay. If you're traveling by plane, keep your medications in their original bottles on your carry on rather than checking them. You can purchase travel protection plans like SafeTrip from UnitedHealthcare Global, which offer multilingual support, 24/7 service, and instant access to the UHC emergency response center.

Almost 30% of Americans will get ill or injured when traveling. To stay healthy, keep a water bottle with you for hydration, and try to do a physical activity to keep your body moving on vacation like walking, hiking, biking, or swimming.

Learn more and compare travel plans here.