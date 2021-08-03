UnitedHealthcare - Returning to Work Anxiety

As more people get fully vaccinated against COVID and workplace restrictions ease, some may have feelings of stress or anxiety about the return to the office.

It is perfectly normal to feel nervous about facing another change to your routine. In fact, a recent study found roughly half of adults are feeling uneasy returning to in-person interactions. The important thing is to learn how to manage that stress and anxiety. UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic has some tips.

It's important to focus on your physical and mental health. Get enough sleep, make sure to exercise or walk daily, eat a healthy diet, and limit alcohol. Prioritize tasks with a to-do list, and focus on situations you can control - for instance, make sure you're vaccinated and masked and understand your workplaces safety protocols.

Learn more here.

