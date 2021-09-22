UnitedHealthcare - Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is the time each year when millions of people have the opportunity to select or switch their health insurance plan for the upcoming year.

Enrollment periods vary, but there are some key dates to keep in mind. If you have employer-provided coverage, the open enrollment period is usually between September and December. Medicare open enrollment runs from October 15 - December 7, and enrollment in a state exchange is usually between November and December.

When shopping for health insurance, make sure you understand all the options available to you. If you're anticipating any health changes like a surgery or the birth of child, compare differences in coverage. Remember to consider if you're covered for virtual appointments, or if the carrier includes a wellness rewards program.

For more tips, click here.

