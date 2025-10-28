With open enrollment season upon us, there are many coverage options available, which often leads to information overload. Relying on quick searches or social media content for health plan education can lead to misinformation and poor decisions.





Get the facts about open enrollment with UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare offers tips for open enrollment

Each person and family has unique health and budget needs. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to selecting a health plan. If you're feeling overwhelmed by navigating coverage options or feel like it’s hard to understand what it all means, resources like JustPlainClear.com can help explain everything from the basic terms to more complex plans. Your health plan also gives you access to real medical experts who know your history and can guide you.

When looking at plans and comparing costs, see what mental health services are included, like virtual visits, or 24/7 support lines. Some insurers, like UnitedHealthcare, may provide a wide range of mental health offerings, including tools for in-the-moment support, like Calm Health. It's also important to look beyond monthly premiums by checking deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. Confirm your doctor is in-network and make sure your medications are covered, and consider wellness programs that may reward healthy actions like exercising, or quitting smoking.

Learn more here.