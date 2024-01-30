UnitedHealthcare - Improving Mental Health

Mental health has become an issue of growing importance when thinking about our overall well being. Now that we are a month into the new year, it’s beneficial to consider ways we can prioritize our mental health.

A recent study found a record low 31% of Americans describing their mental health as “excellent.” This reality stresses the importance to have open conversations with family, friends, and health care professionals to develop effective strategies to improve mental well-being in 2024.

Staying active, getting quality sleep, and leaning on your support system are three big factors in managing mental health. If issues persist, you can always speak to your primary care physician or a mental health professional in a confidential environment where you can freely express thoughts and emotions without fear of judgment.

You can take the mental health quiz here, or learn more here.