UnitedHealthcare - Hearing Loss

There’s a surprising connection between hearing health and the coronavirus pandemic. We know COVID-19 may affect people’s ability to taste and smell, but instances of hearing loss are also emerging. While research is still being conducted, people are reporting hearing loss as a symptom.

Additionally, people who are experiencing hearing loss have listed fear of COVID exposure as a reason not to get it checked out. If you're experiencing early signs of hearing loss, it's important to get it looked at. Hearing loss generally does not get better right away, and can in fact worsen if left untreated.

If you're worried about your hearing, take a test online or see if your PCP offers hearing tests. People should be screened at least every decade through age 50 and then at three-year intervals thereafter. UnitedHealthcare Hearing has introduced Right2You. This program enables people to receive custom-programmed hearing aids from the comfort of home, including for remote fittings, follow-up care and support by using a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

