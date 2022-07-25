Watch Now
UnitedHealthcare - Hearing Health

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:00:17-04

With gym traffic returning to levels nearly on par with before the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may be turning up the effort on their workouts by returning to public fitness facilities.

Yet turning up the volume on your favorite workout playlist could contribute to something else: noise-induced hearing loss.

Claire Collord Johnson, an audiologist and regional manager of clinical services for UnitedHealthcare Hearing, has some great tips:

  • Consider investing in noise-cancelling earbuds or headphones.

  • Follow the 60/60 rule, which means limiting earbuds to 60 minutes at a time and 60% of the player’s maximum volume.

Take a free online hearing test and learn more here.

