UnitedHealthcare - Healthy New Year

At the beginning of 2022, millions of Americans set New Year’s resolutions. Now that we’re almost a month in, some of us may need a little motivation to maintain them. Many of UnitedHealthcare's plans can help you maintain your goals!

Whether your health resolution is focused on improving strength, enhancing endurance or finding new levels of flexibility, fitness apps may help. Millions of UnitedHealthcare members can get a year-long subscription to the Peloton App at no additional cost.

Smartwatches are becoming increasingly sophisticated, enabling people to track various measures of health. The UnitedHealthcare Motion program enables eligible members to earn over $1,000 per year in incentives by meeting certain daily activity goals.

Many health plans also include smoking cessation programs, which may offer – at no additional cost – nicotine gum or patches, online tools and one-on-one coaching.

