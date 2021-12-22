UnitedHealthcare - Health Plans for 2022

Open enrollment on the health insurance marketplace has been extended through January 15, 2022. Families and individuals can use this time to compare health plans to see what plan best fits their needs and budget.

UnitedHealthcare has more options for families and individuals than ever before. Some plans include free virtual fitness classes, free primary or preventative care, or $3 prescriptions.

The government is also offering more subsidies than ever before, meaning millions of people can qualify for low or no cost premiums.

Learn more and compare plans here.