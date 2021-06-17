UnitedHealthcare - Health and Fitness Tips

Watch

61% of Americans said they've gained weight during the pandemic. If you're refocusing on or starting a new fitness routine, UnitedHealthcare has some great tips to help.

The three core tenets of a healthy lifestyle are regular exercise, a healthy diet, and sufficient sleep. You don't need to go to a gym to get a great workout either. Home workouts can be just as effective as a gym, with the added bonuses of flexibility in your schedule and not paying a membership. Experts say investing in a few simple items like resistance bands and a mat can help you build a home gym space without spending a lot or sacrificing lots of space.

Walking is a great exercise, especially if you're just starting out. Short walks of just 200-300 steps are a wonderful way to begin, and you can build on time and a brisker pace as well.

Write down and share your goals to help achieve them. You can also make a pledge for the UnitedHealthcare Step Up Sweepstakes and win some amazing fitness prizes!

Learn more and sign up for the challenge here.

