UnitedHealthcare - Health and Fitness Tips

61% of Americans said they've gained weight during the pandemic. If you're refocusing on or starting a new fitness routine, UnitedHealthcare has some great tips to help.

The three core tenets of a healthy lifestyle are regular exercise, a healthy diet, and sufficient sleep. You don't need to go to a gym to get a great workout either. Home workouts can be just as effective as a gym, with the added bonuses of flexibility in your schedule and not paying a membership. Experts say investing in a few simple items like resistance bands and a mat can help you build a home gym space without spending a lot or sacrificing lots of space.

Walking is a great exercise, especially if you're just starting out. Short walks of just 200-300 steps are a wonderful way to begin, and you can build on time and a brisker pace as well.

