UnitedHealthcare - Finding a Primary Care Physician

The number of Americans with a primary care physician continues to decline, with 25% of people lacking this type of ongoing relationship.

Reversing that trend is important given people with a primary care physician are more likely to receive high-value care services and report better care access compared to individuals without a primary care physician.

Having a PCP can help save time and money on Urgent Care or Emergency Department fees. Your PCP can also give you a more comprehensive approach to your health, from regular checkups to routine screenings and consulting with specialists as needed.

