UnitedHealthcare - Eye Health

With the persistent spread of COVID-19 cases across Maryland, many in-person activities like work, school, and social gatherings, have gone back online and may remain remote for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the use of digital devices has surged, with some reports of screen use up to 13 hours per day. UnitedHealthcare has some tips to help reduce excessive exposure to blue light in an increasingly remote world, including:

Set screens at a proper distance



Use the 20-20-20 rule or other rest tactics (after twenty minutes of screen time, focus on an object at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds)



Leverage blue-light-filtering technology



Get a comprehensive eye exam

Get more tips and learn more here.