UnitedHealthcare - Empowering Health Grants

UnitedHealthcare recently awarded more than $11 million in Empowering Health grants across the country, including right here in Maryland.

Through Empowering Health grants and local outreach efforts, UnitedHealthcare works with local organizations in the state to provide Maryland residents with an interconnected system of clinical and social services that can produce better health outcomes and make the health system work better for everyone.

The American Heart Association is one of this year's recipients. The grant will first help fund work with the Primary Care Coalition to manage hypertension through the Target: BP program. The grant will also help address nutrition and food insecurity by equipping, training and partnering with federally qualified health centers in Montgomery County including CCI Health Services, Mary’s Center and Muslim Community Center Medical Clinic.

Learn more here.