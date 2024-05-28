UnitedHealthcare - Emotional Check Ins

May is Mental health Awareness Month, and the upcoming summer offers a chance to check in with our kid's mental health. College students are reportedly experiencing mental health concerns like anxiety and depression at 50% higher rates than high school students.

Increased communication may be critical to bridging the gap between parent perceptions and what college students are self-reporting. When students are transitioning from high school to college, checking in more frequently and deliberately asking mental health questions as well as checking academic performance can make a big difference.

You can learn more about what mental health benefits UHC offers by calling the number on the back of your card.

