UnitedHealthcare - Emotional Check Ins

May 28, 2024
May is Mental health Awareness Month, and the upcoming summer offers a chance to check in with our kid's mental health. College students are reportedly experiencing mental health concerns like anxiety and depression at 50% higher rates than high school students.

Increased communication may be critical to bridging the gap between parent perceptions and what college students are self-reporting. When students are transitioning from high school to college, checking in more frequently and deliberately asking mental health questions as well as checking academic performance can make a big difference.

