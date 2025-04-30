UnitedHealthcare discusses mental health resources

Mental health continues to be a growing challenge in the United States, with 15% of adults in the U.S. experiencing frequent mental distress in 2024.

Anton de Roo, VP of Sales and Account Management at UnitedHealthcare, to help us understand these challenges and how people can prioritize their mental health this year.

Over 15% of adults in the U.S. reported experiencing frequent mental distress last year and 40 million American adults suffer from anxiety disorders that can impact quality of life. Here in Maryland, nearly 14% of adults reported experiencing frequent mental distress in 2024.

UnitedHealthcare recommends talking to your primary care provider. If you don’t have one, your health plan can help with finding in-network care options. Many employers offer their employees modernized health plans. UnitedHealthcare’s Surest health plan is the leading example. These health plans help people understand the cost of care ahead of time and tie lower copays to providers that historically provided more effective, cost-efficient care.

