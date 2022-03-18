UnitedHealthcare - Dental Health

While many people are likely aware of the most common risk factors associated with complications from COVID-19, including diabetes or high blood pressure, a surprising connection has emerged with dental health.

New research indicates that people with gum disease who become infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of poor outcomes, including a greater chance of admission to the intensive care unit. Gum disease affects nearly 50% of adults over 30, however it is usually preventable with proper dental care.

Brushing correctly with an appropriate brush, flossing daily, and regular dental cleanings and checkups can all help your overall health.

