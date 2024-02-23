UnitedHealthcare - Children's Dental Health Month

February is Children’s Dental Health Month, a perfect time to educate ourselves on the best practices for oral health. From birth to our golden years, dental health is crucial and can have lasting impacts on our bodies.

While some parents may assume that cavities in baby teeth aren’t a concern because they aren’t permanent, dental decay in baby teeth may negatively affect permanent teeth and lead to issues like pain or infection.

To help avoid that, theAmerican Dental Association recommends:



Cleaning your baby’s gums with water and a soft cloth from birth to 1 year.

Once teeth start to emerge, use a soft-bristled toothbrush and a small dab of fluoride toothpaste (about the size of a grain of rice), to brush twice a day.

For children four and older, help your child floss and continue brushing their teeth twice a day, increasing to a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste, until you’re comfortable with them brushing on their own.

Adults should make sure to see a dentist regularly, brush twice a day, and floss daily. If you are still using a manual toothbrush, upgrading to an electric one can offer several advantages.

