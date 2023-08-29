UnitedHealthcare - Back to School Checklist

Watch Now
Back-to-school season is the perfect time to ensure your child’s mental and physical development is progressing as it should.

A well-child visit, or yearly physical is an important tool in assessing growth and development in key areas. The check up will typically consist of a physical examination, applicable vaccines or boosters, hearing or vision tests, and signing off on athletic forms.

Mental health screenings are also becoming a routine part of the well-child visit. It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic was a source of stress for many, children and teenagers included. School can be a challenging environment, so be sure to talk to your child’s doctor about changes in mood, behavior, academic performance or disposition.

