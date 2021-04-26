UnitedHealthcare - Back Pain Tips

Here’s something you may not have connected to the pandemic – an increase in back pain. That’s because many people may be sitting more than before COVID-19 and – for people working remotely – setting up offices in awkward places around the house without proper seating.

When seated, make sure you're properly aligned for posture. Ears should be over shoulders with shoulders over the hips and the core engaged. Try to get up and move for 5 minutes out of every 30, either by walking or doing light stretches like gentle yoga or tai chi.

If you do have back pain, try to move a little without going out of your comfort zone. Staying still can lead to spasms. If you pain doesn't get better with self-care, book an appointment with your doctor. They can check or any deeper issues or refer you to physical therapy, massage, or a chiropractor for more help.

Learn more here.