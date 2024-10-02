UnitedHealthcare answers your open enrollment questions

Open enrollment is the time each year when millions of Americans across the country have the opportunity to select or switch their health insurance plan for the upcoming year. Each person and family has unique health and budget needs. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to selecting a health plan.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by navigating coverage options or feel like it’s hard to understand what it all means, resources like JustPlainClear.com or MedicareMadeClear.com can help explain everything from the basic terms to more complex plans.

It's also important do do more than just look at premiums - it might be worth paying a higher premium for better coverage, and can lead to less out of pocket costs.

