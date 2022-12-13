UnitedHealthcare - America's Health Ratings

The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report, which highlights improvements, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans across all 50 states.

The years, Maryland ranks either in the report. Maryland strengths included an increase in mental health providers, a decrease in food insecurity, and a low prevalence of reported physical distress. Some areas of growth for the state include a rise in obesity and racial disparities in high school graduation rates.

Nationally, the opioid pandemic continues across the county, but public health programs and interventions like naloxone can help.

You can learn more and read the report here.