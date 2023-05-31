Watch Now
UnitedHealthcare - America’s Health Rankings Senior Report

Posted at 1:40 PM, May 31, 2023
The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report, which highlights strengths, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of older Americans across all 50 states.

 In Maryland, strengths included an decrease in food insecurity, a low poverty rate, and low rates of reported frequent physical distress. Areas of growth for the state include decreasing volunteerism and low levels of community support.

Learn more and read the full report here.

