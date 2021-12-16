Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

UnitedHealthcare - America's Health Rankings

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:41 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 14:41:28-05

The United Health Foundation recently issued its “America’s Health Rankings 2021 Annual Report.” The report includes new, publicly available data, examining 81 measures from 30 unique sources, and paints a complex and nuanced picture of America’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland did well across several key metrics, including:

  • Smoking has decreased 14% between 2019-2020
  • Air pollution is down 19% between 2015-2017 and 2018-2020
  • Multiple chronic conditions decreased 17% between 2018 and 2020
  • We’re also seeing a low prevalence of excessive drinking
  • A low prevalence of frequent physical distress
  • And a low prevalence of high-risk HIV behaviors

There are also some areas to improve on:

  • The data also shows high racial disparity in high school graduation rates
  • Suicide rates increased 19% between 2015-2019
  • A high violent crime rate: Maryland ranks 40/50 in the nation

You can read the report here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019