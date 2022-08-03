United Way of Central Maryland - Neighborhood Zones

United Way of Central Maryland has been working with residents in Brooklyn/Curtis Bay, Poppleton, and now Columbia, to identify community needs, and develop Neighborhood Zones in each area that provide holistic services to residents.

This means that not just addressing one issue, but looking at a whole person, or whole family, and providing the services or resources needed to get that individual or family on track. That can look like connecting a family with childcare and workforce development opportunities, helping with housing, and more.

Brooklyn/Curtis Bay and Poppleton are open now, with a planned opening in Columbia this fall.

Learn more here.