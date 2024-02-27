United Way of Central Maryland - Childcare

This year, United Way of Central Maryland has focused on childcare as a key issue to help providers and parents – and our economy.

The number of childcare providers in Maryland is slated to decrease by 32% from 2022 to 2026, putting a strain on families and providers as centers reduce their hours or close because they can’t staff to capacity. To address childcare inadequacies, United way has created Family Centers. To date, the organization operates two facilities in high schools in Baltimore City, and one in Columbia that is open to Howard County residents, and those who work in Howard County

United Way of Central Maryland is also advocating for the passing of a bill that would create a designated unit for background checks in the Maryland State Department of Education. This would allow comprehensive background checks to be done within 30 days of receipt, a change that will help ensure that childcare facilities can hire staff quickly.

Learn more about how United Way of Central Maryland is working towards their goals here.