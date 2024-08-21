Union Church hosts Catalyst at the Arena at UMBC

Union Church is amongst the fastest-growing churches in the DMV with more than 10,000 people in weekly attendance across 7 locations in three states. The church credits its rapid growth to their commitment to fostering community among members by emphasizing small group communities, paired with a deep commitment to community outreach. Since its founding, Union has given away over 7 million in outreach dollars directly to the communities it serves.

Union Church is thrilled to announce “Catalyst at the Chesapeake Arena,” a night of worship, transformative teaching, and celebration. The celebration takes place at the 5,500-seat Chesapeake Insurance Arena at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) on Friday, August 23.

Billed as “a night of miracles”, Catalyst will offer a unique opportunity to pause, reflect, and celebrate faith and the power of community and the local church. The sold-out event will be live-streamed on YouTube!

Learn more and watch the live stream here.