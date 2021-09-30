Understood - Take N.O.T.E.

Watch
With most students now back in school, teachers and parents alike are concerned about the lasting impact the pandemic has had on students, including the learning challenges that they are observing.

Virtual learning may have alerted parents to issues they may not have known about, but some parents don't know where to go for help if they think there may be a problem.

Take N.O.T.E. is a tool developed by Understood that helps parents recognize signs of learning or thinking differences. It is not intended as a diagnostic tool, but can facilitate conversations between parents and their children, teachers, and doctors.

Take N.O.T.E. is available in English and Spanish. Learn more here.

