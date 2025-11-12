University of Maryland Dermatology practice at Lutherville is a leading site of care for patients of all ages. Children can experience many of the same skin issues as adults, but treatment often requires a different approach. At the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), pediatric dermatology specialists are trained to care for infants, children, and teens with compassion and expertise.





Learn more about pediatric dermatology at UMMS

UMMS pediatric dermatologists provide specialized care and the latest treatment options

Pediatric dermatologists complete an additional year of fellowship training beyond residency, focusing exclusively on skin conditions and treatment of young patients. There are only about 15–17 new pediatric dermatologists trained in the U.S. each year. Pediatric dermatologists treat a full range of conditions, from infantile hemangiomas, or birthmarks formed by clusters of blood vessels that can cause discomfort or disfigurement, to common issues like eczema and acne. These conditions can be especially prevalent in children and young adults, and the best treatments can differ from those used for adults.

With three convenient locations in Columbia, downtown, and Lutherville, UMMS provides comprehensive dermatological care for the entire family. In addition to pediatric services, the team also offers adult dermatology, cosmetic procedures, and surgical dermatology, so everyone can receive expert care under one roof.

Learn more here.