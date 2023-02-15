Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

UMMC - Congenital Heart Disease

Posted at 2:00 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 14:00:18-05

February is American Heart Month, and the University of Maryland Medical Center is helping spread awareness for congenital heart defects. About 1 in 100 babies are born with a congenital heart defect, making it the most common birth defect.

People born with congenital heart defects can go on to live long and healthy lives. They should be seen and followed by a cardiologist throughout their loves, yet of the 2 million people living with heart defects, only a fraction of them see a cardiologist regularly in adulthood.

There is no cure for congenital heart defects, although some minor ones resolve spontaneously. All patients require monitoring throughout their lives, and should live a heart-healthy lifestyle, which includes safe physical activity, eating a balanced diet and avoiding smoking.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices