UMMC - Congenital Heart Disease

February is American Heart Month, and the University of Maryland Medical Center is helping spread awareness for congenital heart defects. About 1 in 100 babies are born with a congenital heart defect, making it the most common birth defect.

People born with congenital heart defects can go on to live long and healthy lives. They should be seen and followed by a cardiologist throughout their loves, yet of the 2 million people living with heart defects, only a fraction of them see a cardiologist regularly in adulthood.

There is no cure for congenital heart defects, although some minor ones resolve spontaneously. All patients require monitoring throughout their lives, and should live a heart-healthy lifestyle, which includes safe physical activity, eating a balanced diet and avoiding smoking.

