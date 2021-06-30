UM St. Joseph Medical Center - Skin Cancer

As we enjoy the warmer weather and outdoor activities, it's important to take proper precautions with the sun. Skin cancer is both avoidable and highly treatable, especially when caught early.

Stay sun safe with these tips:

Wear a broad spectrum, water resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30-50. Make sure to reapply as needed!

Avoid prolonged sun exposure during the peak hours of 10am -2pm.

Wear protective clothing—and seek shade whenever possible.

It's also important to perform self-exams for new or changing spots or moles. If you have any spots that fit the ABC's of skin cancer - Asymmetry, Border, Color, Diameter and Evolving - make an appointment to get it checked out.

Learn more here.

