UM St. Joseph Medical Center - Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:32:52-04

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. Colon cancer is very treatable when caught early, and a colonoscopy remains the best screening tool for colorectal cancers.

Guidelines have changed recently, and men and women aged 45 and over should have a colonoscopy regularly. People with a family history of colorectal cancers or inflammatory bowel disease should be screened sooner.

During a colonoscopy, doctors can find and remove polyps before they become cancerous. If cancer is found, the team at UM St. Joseph Cancer Institute has a full range of treatment options available, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and non-invasive and robotic surgery.

Learn more here.

