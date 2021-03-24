UM St. Joseph Medical Center - Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. Colon cancer is very treatable when caught early, and a colonoscopy remains the best screening tool for colorectal cancers.

Guidelines have changed recently, and men and women aged 45 and over should have a colonoscopy regularly. People with a family history of colorectal cancers or inflammatory bowel disease should be screened sooner.

During a colonoscopy, doctors can find and remove polyps before they become cancerous. If cancer is found, the team at UM St. Joseph Cancer Institute has a full range of treatment options available, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and non-invasive and robotic surgery.

