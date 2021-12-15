UM St. Joseph Medical Center - Clinical Trials December 2021

Clinical trials are research studies that patients can choose to participate in that are focused on evaluating medical, surgical, or behavioral intervention treatments. These trials are essential for discovering new treatments for diseases, as well as new ways to detect, diagnose, and reduce the chance of developing the disease.

Trials are used to help people with a full range of medical issues, and have many safeguards and protocols in place to protect patients.

Resources are available at UM St. Joseph Medical Center to help cancer patients interested in participating in a clinical trial. The Office of Clinical Research is an onsite resource that provides information about relevant clinical trials and helps support patient access to these important studies. As part of the UMMS system, patients also have access to a number of leading-edge trials in virtually every medical discipline and in other locations.

Learn more and download your free Healthy Living Guide here.