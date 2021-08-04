UM St. Joseph Medical Center - Cancer Screenings

An estimated 1 in 3 adults skipped recommended cancer screenings in 2020, and doctors are worried it's a growing trend.

Cancer screenings are vitally important for early detection, when many cancers—including breast and colon cancer—are most treatable AND curable.

As a general rule, women in their 30s should begin the conversation about screenings with their doctor. Together, you and your physician can work out a screening schedule based on personal risk factors like your own health history, your family history, breast type, and more. Make sure to keep up the conversation as you age.

Getting screened is the number one way to prevent colon cancer. Men and women without a family history should begin screenings at age 45. Risk factors for early screenings include a history of cancer or polyps, a family history of cancer or polyps, or any form of IBS.

